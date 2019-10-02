2 Colorado ski resorts open, compete for longest seasons

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado resorts have become the first ski areas to open for the season this year.

The Denver Post reports that Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort and Keystone Ski Resort began snowmaking operations Wednesday.

Officials say Arapahoe Basin opened 90 days after it held the longest lasting season from October to July last year compared to any other Colorado resort.

Officials say Keystone opened the same day cranking up a new snowmaking system it hopes will change the early season dynamic on the Front Range.

Keystone resort management says the goal is to compete with Arapahoe Basin for early and late-season skier days.

Officials say Keystone hasn’t been the first Front Range ski area to open since 1997, and it hasn’t opened in October since 2001.

