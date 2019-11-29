2 Missouri police officers hurt after parked patrol car hit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Police Department says two of its officers suffered minor injuries after their parked patrol car was rear-ended by a speeding motorist.

The Kansas City Star reports the crash happened about 2:45 a.m. while officers were attempting to have an abandoned vehicle towed.

The motorist jumped out of the wrecked car and ran. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Both officers were taken to a hospital.

The suspect was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries.