NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — Two men who pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and to assault for shootings outside a western North Carolina restaurant four years ago have been sentenced to at least 64 years in prison.

Greydon Hansen and Dontray Tyrell Cumberlander, both 28 and from Hickory, entered their pleas for shooting into a vehicle parked outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in April 2017, the Hickory Daily Record reported.