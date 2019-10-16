2 Oregon counties offer vote-by-mobile to overseas voters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two Oregon counties are offering the opportunity for members of the U.S. military, their dependents and others living overseas to vote in special elections this November with smartphones.

While some technology experts have warned that such a system could be insecure, Jackson and Umatilla counties have already advised hundreds of registered voters overseas that they have the option to cast ballots using blockchain-based mobile voting.

Jackson County Clerk ?Christine Walker said she has confidence in the system, and that it will help ensure that the votes of those living overseas will be counted. She noted that overseas mail systems can be unreliable.