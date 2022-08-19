2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot PAUL BYRNE, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2022 Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 6:01 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Olga Rudneva walks along the edge of a crater Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from a rocket strike yesterday in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, as Russian shelling continued to hit towns and villages in Donetsk province, regional officials said. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A pedestrian walks their dog wearing an illuminated collar through the city center, where many residents have evacuated from, in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, before a nightly curfew Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Lybov Miroshnik, 74, holds the ladder for a worker repairing the roof of her damaged home Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from a rocket strike yesterday in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, as Russian shelling continued to hit towns and villages in Donetsk province, regional officials said. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Neighbor Olga Rudneva recovers an item for the elderly owner of a damaged home Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from a rocket strike yesterday in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, as Russian shelling continued to hit towns and villages in Donetsk province, regional officials said. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The residents of two villages in Russia’s Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border were evacuated after a fire at a munitions depot near the village of Timonovo, the region's governor said Friday.
There were no casualties in the late Thursday blaze, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Plainfield man charged with breaking into, stealing from Moosup pizza restaurant, police say
Connecticut woman dies after medical event at Maine beach, officials say
CT woman accused by police, DCF of trafficking her child has no criminal history, court officials said.
Shelton restaurant asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets less
Boys, ages 12 and 15, set Hartford playground on fire, police say
Colonie native part of stoned-comedians tour coming to Albany
New principals named for Shelton’s Mohegan, Sunnyside schools