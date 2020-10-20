2 accused in home invasion killings plead to reduced charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two men accused in the killings of two people during a violent home invasion robbery in Lincoln last year have entered pleas to reduced charges in the case, prosecutors said.

Jesse Foster, 23, pleaded no contest Monday to conspiracy to commit robbery, and Sylvester LeBlanc Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Both had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the July 2019 deaths of 34-year-old Audrea Craig and 26-year-old Martae Green.

Police have said Craig was found shot to death in her home following a break-in there by several men. Minutes later, Green was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. Police said Green was among those who forced their way into Craig’s home and that Craig fatally shot Green.

Foster and LeBlanc are set to be sentenced in February. Two other men remain charged with first-degree murder in the case: Green’s brother, Charles Gresham III, 20, of Omaha, and Rubin Thomas, 30, of Lincoln. If convicted, they face mandatory life sentences.