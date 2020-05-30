2 area animal shelters getting $8 million to expand capacity

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County is expanding its ability to shelter animals thanks to $8 million in grant money for two suburban Chicago facilities.

In a news release, County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's office says $6 million will go to the South Suburban Humane Society to build a new facility. The other $2 million will go to the city of Evanston to demolish its current 2,600 square foot shelter that was built in the 1970s and replace it with a new 8,000 square foot open admission, no-kill shelter.

“This program gives us greater capacity to safeguard all animal residents of Cook County ensuring they have safe shelter in times of need,” President Preckwinkle said in a statement. “We are fulfilling our commitment to ensure that animals are not turned away because of overcrowded shelters.”

The grants were awarded through Cook County's Department of Animal and Rabies Control's Housing Cook County's Animals program. The program raises the money through small fees paid by dog and cat owners whose pets receive rabies vaccinations in the county.