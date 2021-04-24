2 arrested in Portland protest that left windows smashed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested two people after a group of of people marched through a Portland neighborhood Friday night, with some blocking streets, breaking windows at some businesses and spraying graffiti.

The Portland Police Department released a statement early Saturday morning saying the demonstration had been declared a riot. The police statement said about 75 people began marching in the streets at about 9:15 p.m., and the department received reports of broken windows and graffiti a short time later. Two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief.