2 arrested in connection with Worcester homicide

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this week of a Boston man in Worcester, police say.

Amber Gravel, 27, and Jacob Grice, 35, both of Worcester, are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in the shooting that occurred at about 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to a statement Wednesday from Worcester police.

Grice faces several charges, including assault and battery with a firearm.

Gravel was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Asked why Grice does not face a murder charge, a spokesman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. told The Telegram & Gazette that “Charges are based on what the evidence supports at the present time." He said the investigation is ongoing.

It could not be determined if the suspects had attorneys.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the 31-year-old victim on King Street. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not been released.