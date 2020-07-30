2 arrested, thousands of marijuana plants seized by feds

BOSTON (AP) — Two people federal authorities say operated a massive illegal marijuana growing operation that was cultivating thousands of plants at multiple locations are heading to court, prosecutors said Thursday.

Weiqing Li, 41, and Li Qin Li, 49, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with manufacturing marijuana and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts.

Both suspects are scheduled to make an initial appearance in Springfield federal court on Thursday. No defense attorneys were listed in court records.

Authorities executing search warrants at two homes in Palmer, two homes in Monson, and a warehouse in Monson found a total of more than 4,000 pot plants, federal authorities said. The suspects were also located at the Monson warehouse.

Federal authorities also filed a civil forfeiture complaint against the four homes and the warehouse, alleging the properties are subject to forfeiture because they are being used, or are intended to be used, to facilitate the illegal cultivation of marijuana.