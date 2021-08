COOLIDGE, Ariz. (AP) — A man and his teenage daughter were believed dead and a woman was hospitalized with burn injuries after a farm house caught fire in Coolidge following a gas line break early Sunday, authorities said.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials said the fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. after numerous people called about hearing a possible explosion near South Highway 87.

Coolidge City Manager Rick Miller said a woman who was inside of the home was airlifted to a hospital with burn injuries.

Coolidge police confirmed two bodies were recovered from the home.

Their names haven’t been released yet and their relationship to the injured woman wasn’t immediately clear.

According to officials with El Paso Natural Gas Co., there was a pipeline failure near Coolidge.

They said a reported fire was extinguished and all EPNG employees had been accounted for.

El Paso officials said the company deployed employees to the area and isolated the impacted pipeline segment.

They said the company was coordinating with first responders plus state and federal agencies and “an investigation into the cause of the gas line failure will be conducted.”

Coolidge is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix.