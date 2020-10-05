2 charged with murder for fatal shooting in Maryland

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Two people have now been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in Maryland earlier this year.

Darien Bartholomew Dixon was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Arnold Gilbert Burr II, on January 15, Baltimore County Police said in a news release.

Another suspect in Burr’s death, Trystan Eevon Wilson, was arrested nearly a month after officers found Burr, 29, with a gunshot wound to his upper body in Catonsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release said Burr and another person met with Wilson, 19, at an apartment building on the night of the shooting. A scuffle then ensued before Burr was shot, police said.

Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, the statement said.

Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges.

Both men are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center. It was not clear if either of the two men had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf.