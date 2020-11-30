2 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two people have died and two other victims have been hospitalized for wounds they suffered during a shooting in Tennessee.

Responding officers found the four victims at the scene of the shooting in Memphis around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the Memphis Police Department said Monday in a Twitter post.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were transported to a hospital in non-critical condition. Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased victims.

No arrests have been made. Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.