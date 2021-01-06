2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor raid are fired DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 12:18 p.m.
1 of5 In this crime scene evidence photo released by the Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Police marked shell casings are seen at the front door of Breonna Taylor's apartment after she was fatally shot by police in Louisville, Ky., on March 13, 2020. The Kentucky Attorney General said in October that two long rifle shell casings were also found at the scene after the police raid that killed Taylor. (Louisville Metro Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media in Frankfort, Ky., following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, right, listens to a news conference in Louisville, Ky. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this July 6, 2020, file photo a ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in Annapolis, Md. The mural honors Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Ky., apartment. The artwork was a team effort by the Banneker-Douglass Museum, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and Future History Now, a youth organization that focuses on mural projects. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields attends a news conference in Atlanta. On Saturday, June 13, 2020, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Shields is resigning after an officer fatally shot a man who snatched an officer’s Taser and ran after a struggle in a restaurant parking lot. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has hired Atlanta’s former chief to lead its police department after months of unrest over the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, and fired two more officers involved in the deadly raid.
The firings were announced Wednesday by city officials moments after they revealed their choice to lead the department. Erika Shields was the unanimous pick of a panel tasked with selecting the new chief, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. She’ll be the fourth person to lead the department in Kentucky’s largest city since Taylor was shot by officers serving a warrant in March.