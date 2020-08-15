https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/2-die-after-driver-crashes-into-Missouri-medical-15486820.php
2 die after driver crashes into Missouri medical building
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a crash in suburban St. Louis.
Richmond Heights police said in a tweet that the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a driver lost control and struck a medical building.
The victims were inside the vehicle. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
No other details were immediately released, including the names of the victims.
