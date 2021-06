HONOLULU (AP) — Police on Hawaii's Big Island shot and killed a man they say cut an officer with a knife.

Friday's shooting was the second time this week Hawaii County officers killed a man.

Officers responded to a break-in at a vacant home in Hilo and found a man with two knives hiding in a bedroom, police said. The unidentified man cut one of the officers on the arm and two other officers fired their guns, killing the man, police said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

“This is the second such attack against a police officer within a week,” police said in a news release.

On Sunday night, an officer shot and killed a man in Hilo who police say fired at officers responding to a report of domestic abuse.

Sunday’s shooting was the first one this year involving the Hawaii Police Department. It was the first fatal one since 2018, police said.

The department has not identified the officers involved in this week's shootings.