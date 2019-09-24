2 hikers rescued separately in Olympic National Park

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Washington park officials have urged visitors to plan ahead and hike smart after rescuing two hikers in separate incidents in Olympic National Park.

KOMO-TV reports that authorities have rescued several dozen hikers so far this year, including two rescued separately Thursday and Saturday after falling.

Park officials say a 40-year-old Neah Bay man was located by more than two dozen searchers down a ravine off trail Thursday after being several days overdue from returning.

Authorities say he was taken to the hospital for treatment of exposure-related issues.

Officials say a 33-year-old hiker was reported injured Saturday after falling and was rescued by a U.S. Navy rescue helicopter once weather permitted.

Authorities say the hiker was reported in critical condition after being taken to the hospital.

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/