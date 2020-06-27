2 hurt in small plane crash in Eastern Oregon

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Cessna 182 with a family of four on board crashed in eastern Oregon’s Wallowa County Thursday evening, authorities said.

Wallowa County Sheriff Steve Rogers said both parents were transported by air ambulance for medical treatment. The two children were not injured.

The crash, which happened at Memloose Airstrip, is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Airstrip is in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest southeast of Imnaha. It’s considered a remote access and emergency services airport by the Oregon Aviation Department.