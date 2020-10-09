2 hurt when fire patrol plane flips onto roof

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Two people suffered minor injuries when a small airplane used to spot fires flipped over onto its roof at a Massachusetts airport, authorities say.

The single-engine aircraft was landing at Plymouth Municipal Airport at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon when it flipped, perhaps because of the windy conditions at the time, Airport Manager Tom Maher told The Patriot Ledger.

“The pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries,” he said.

They got out of the aircraft on their own and both were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth as a precaution, fire officials said. No names were released.

The Plymouth County Fire Patrol plane was checking the area for brush fires prior to landing.

It suffered some damage and is currently locked in a hangar at the airport pending an investigation.