2 killed, 1 in critical condition after fight in Bellevue

Two men are dead and another man is in critical condition after a fight Saturday night in Bellevue, authorities told KING TV.

A woman was also wounded and is being treated at a hospital in the suburb east of Seattle, the TV station reported.

The violence apparently took place about 8 p.m. at a housewarming party at the Elements Apartments, a three-building complex downtown, authorities said.

Authorities told KING the suspect and victims knew each other, but they could not say who initiated the stabbing or shooting.

Police would not tell the TV station if the suspect is among the deceased.