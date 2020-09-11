2 men charged with kidnapping in disappearance of teen

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Two men are charged in the disappearance of an 18-year-old who has been missing since last weekend, police said Friday.

Taharra Jaquay Brunson, 41, and Marcus Okeef Wigley, 35, were arrested on warrants charging them both with first-degree kidnapping, news outlets quoted police as saying.

The charges stem from an investigation into the disappearance of Thomas A. Green of Auburn, authorities said. Investigators believe the men took the youth against his will, and he hasn't been seen since, a police statement said.

Police have released surveillance video of Green showing him attempting to enter a convenience store and then leaving after realizing the business was closed.

Green was last seen early Saturday by a friend, police said, and he was reported missing on Sunday.

Court records weren't available to show whether Brunson or Wigley had an attorney.