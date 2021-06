DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Two former Georgia state workers have been indicted on charges that they used a state purchasing card to buy more than $18,000 in auto parts for themselves, while a store clerk is charged with helping cover up the theft.

Oscar Cooke of Riverdale, Roosevelt Addie of Jonesboro and NAPA Auto Parts employee Openzender Tanner were indicted June 1 by a DeKalb County grand jury.