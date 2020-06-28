2 new virus deaths reported; companies lay off 100 workers

BOSTON (AP) — A look at coronavirus developments in New England:

NEW HAMPSHIRE

State health officials reported two additional deaths and 51 new positive cases of the virus as of late Saturday.

That brings New Hampshire's total death count to 367 since the pandemic started, and more than 5,700 cases of COVID-19. The two recent deaths were both women over the age of 60 who lived in Hillsborough County.

The state Department of Health and Human Services also said Saturday that 35 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

__

VERMONT

Two central Vermont employers have laid off a total of roughly 100 workers due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

National Life Group, based in Montpelier, announced this week that it has laid off 53 employees and sock manufacturer Darn Tough, in Northfield, said it let go of just under 50 workers.

National Life, a group of financial service companies that offers life insurance and annuity products, also laid off another 30 employees in Addison, Texas, and 12 in other remote locations, said Mehran Assadi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, according to the Times Argus.

He said the company does not expect further job cuts. Most employees have been working from home since the middle of March amid the pandemic.

“While it is impossible to predict the course of this virus or the extent of the economic recession, I know that we – National Life – will emerge from this crisis even stronger,” he said in a statement shared with employees. “The grit, determination and resiliency that you demonstrated as we transformed overnight into a virtual company will carry us into an even brighter future.”

The company will offer severance pay, and reimbursement for health, dental, and vision coverage, to affected employees, the newspaper reported.