2 people at Shelton elementary school test positive for COVID

SHELTON — Two Elizabeth Shelton School “community members” have tested positive for COVID-19, interim Superintendent Beth Smith said late Thursday, but she said there are no plans to close the school.

Earlier Thursday, Smith said a “school community member” had tested positive, but did not indicate what school was affected. However, Smith said when she was notified that a second “community member” had also tested positive, she said it was important to release the name of the school.

“At this time, our mitigation strategies of cohorting, the use of masks over the nose and mouth, hand hygiene, social distancing and cleaning and sanitizing are working, so there is no need to close the school,” Smith said.

“The health and wellbeing of our students, staff, parents and the community remains our top priority,” Smith added.

People who have had contact with those who tested positive have been notified, Smith said.

These two positive tests come only two days after the schools reopened for the first time since the pandemic hit the state in March. These positive test results were also announced one day after Smith said three district employees — one a Shelton High staffer — are self-quarantining while awaiting test results.

Guidance from the state Department of Education and the state Department of Public Health advises that individuals who may have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the infected person.

“Consistent with this guidance, and in consultation with our local public health experts and medical advisor,” Smith said, “the administration has directed those in close contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time of contact.”

It was when the second positive test was announced that Smith chose to inform the community that both “community members” are associated with ESS.

"As privacy is paramount the school was not identified earlier today,” Smith said in a letter to staff and parents. “Since this second individual is at the same school it is now important to inform our school community that both individuals are at Elizabeth Shelton Elementary School.”

