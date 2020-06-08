2 teens arrested in Memphis on charges in Michigan killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two teenage boys have been in arrested in Tennessee in the fatal shooting of a Michigan man last month.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the boys, ages 15 and 17, have been arrested on first-degree murder charges by a federal fugitive task force and local authorities in Memphis.

Authorities say the teens have been charged in the death of Antonio Buford, who was fatally shot May 24 in Saginaw, Michigan.

Marshals Spokesman Seth Bruce said Thursday that the teens were found at a Memphis home and were going to be extradited to Michigan. It was not immediately know if they had lawyers.

Bruce said the Marshals Service is not identifying the teens because they are juveniles.