2 test positive for COVID-19 after clean-air shelter stay

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people who were staying at King County’s temporary shelter in Seattle to escape the poor air quality from wildfires have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Department of Community and Human Services said Thursday.

The county opened the shelter on Sept. 11 to bring people who are homelessness inside. Thursday, the county said the two people were at the shelter while potentially contagious, The Seattle Times reported.

Shelter staff were cleaning the facility and notifying all guests, staff and visitors about their possible exposure from Saturday to Monday, officials said.

The shelter will close Friday as scheduled, the statement said. Anyone staying at the shelter and who agrees to get a test will be able to stay on site until Saturday, when they’ll receive their test results.

Anyone who may have been exposed, exhibits symptoms or who tests positive for coronavirus will be able to quarantine at a King County isolation facility.