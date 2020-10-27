2 who died after domestic violence incident in Phoenix ID'd

PHOENIX (AP) — Police on Tuesday released the names of a man who was fatally shot after a domestic violence incident in Phoenix that left a woman dead and a teenager injured.

They said 53-year-old Paul Sarver and 46-year-old Shannon Hersh died while a 13-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police were called out to a neighborhood about 10 p.m. Sunday after multiple calls about a fight at a home.

When officers arrived, they reported finding a man outside of the house who said he had a gun.

Police said the man then pointed what appeared to be a gun at the officers, who opened fire.

The man later identified as Sarver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A black hard-shell eyeglasses case was used as a simulated weapon and was found next to Sarver, according to police.

Officers went inside the house and found Hersh and the teenage boy with life-threatening injuries, but it’s unclear if Sarver shot them.

Police said the woman and boy were taken to a hospital in critical condition and Hersh was later pronounced dead.