2 women die in 2-vehicle crash near Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (AP) — Two women were killed in a two-car crash late Saturday near Winona Lake.

Police told WANE-TV that a minivan drove in front of an SUV at the intersection of South Packerton Road and County Road 225 South.

The minivan was driven by 73-year-old Beverly Flannery. She and a front-seat passenger, Linda Musselman, 78, both of Milford, were killed when the SUV struck the side of their vehicle.

A woman driving the SUV was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.