2 workers electrocuted checking power lines in New York

WARWICK, N.Y. (AP) — Officials are investigating how two workers performing a routine power line inspection north of New York City died by electrocution.

Orange and Rockland Utilities officials say the two men, who were not identified, were working Monday in a rural area about 45 miles (70 kilometers) north of the city. The contract workers from E-J Electric were inspecting the long braided-metal support lines that hold up power poles.

It was supposed to be non-electrical maintenance work, but the guy wire they were inspecting was somehow energized.

Police say a report of a brush fire led first responders to the area, where the victims were found.

The utility and the state's Public Service Commission are investigating the deaths.