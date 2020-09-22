2 wounded in workplace shooting, suspect in custody

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A shooter opened fire and wounded two people at a Connecticut business on Tuesday before being caught trying to flee in Massachusetts. police said.

The shooting happened in an industrial section of South Windsor at Independent Truck & Tractor Repair. No details of a motive have been released.

Police said the two victims were conscious at the scene and were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

A worker at the company declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday morning and referred questions to police.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or charges that have been filed. Police say the person was caught on Interstate 91 in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.