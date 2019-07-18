2020 Democrats await 2nd debate lineups from CNN drawing

ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic presidential candidates are set to find out their second debate matchups in a drawing broadcast live on CNN.

Thursday's outcome will determine which top contender gets a crack at former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been leading in early polls.

The event will spread 20 candidates over two nights, and the network's rules for the drawing have guaranteed the top four contenders will be split evenly on the two stages.

That sets up several intriguing possibilities, including a chance for Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris to reprise their June confrontation.

The rules guarantee that Sen. Elizabeth Warren will get her first debate opportunity to go up against Biden, Harris or Sen. Bernie Sanders. She was grouped last month with nine candidates who have been trailing the four leaders considerably in the polls.