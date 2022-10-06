2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners have faced a year of battles LYNN BERRY and JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press Oct. 6, 2022 Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 10:06 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of3 FILE - Nobel Peace Prize winners Dmitry Muratov from Russia, right, and Maria Ressa of the Philippines embrace during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. This year’s Nobel season approaches as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered decades of almost uninterrupted peace in Europe and raised the risks of a nuclear disaster. The famously secretive Nobel Committee never leaks or hints who will win its prizes for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, economics or peace. So it is anyone’s guess who might win the awards that will be announced starting next Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov from Russia poses for a photo as he works on his speech at his room in The Grand Hotel in Oslo, Norway Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. This year’s Nobel season approaches as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered decades of almost uninterrupted peace in Europe and raised the risks of a nuclear disaster. The famously secretive Nobel Committee never leaks or hints who will win its prizes for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, economics or peace. So it is anyone’s guess who might win the awards that will be announced starting next Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Winning the Nobel Peace Prize often provides a boost for a grassroots activist or international group working for peace and human rights, opening doors and elevating the causes for which they fight. But it doesn't always work out that way.
For the two journalists who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, the past year has not been easy.
Written By
LYNN BERRY and JIM GOMEZ