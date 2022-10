SHELTON — The search for everyday grocery items has gotten a lot easier for those living downtown.

The owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford officially opened their second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy, before becoming White Cross Pharmacy, at 73 Center St.

“This is the fastest growing area in the city, and this convenience store is definitely necessary (in downtown),” said Board of Aldermen President John Anglace, Jr., who joined store owners Muhammad U. Khan, his father, Muhammad I. Khan, Bilal Zafar and Samia Khan and other city officials in a grand opening ribbon cutting Tuesday.

“There could not be a better choice for this location,” added Anglace, flanked by fellow selectmen Eric McPherson and Anthony Simonetti and Valley Chamber of Commerce President Bill Purcell.

The store will sell items for people’s “daily needs,” said Khan, who also owns Wing It On, also on Barnum Avenue in Stratford. The store will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight daily.

“We’re really excited about coming into Shelton, especially this location,” Khan has previously said, adding that the recent explosion of apartments and the increasing amount of foot traffic piqued his interest in opening a store downtown.

“This is quite a diverse area. There is a lot of opportunity here,” Khan added. “There is a definite need for a convenience store in this location.”

The shop will offer frozen foods, canned goods, and toiletries, plus a “grab-and-go” area — all at competitive prices, Khan said.

The retail building, which has been vacant for more than a year, was built in 1963. The building totals 5,476 square feet, with 3,128 square feet on the first floor. There are 15 parking spaces.

Purcell thanked the owners for choosing downtown Shelton to expand their business.

“We need this. Shelton needs this,” Purcell said. “Downtown is the fastest growing neighborhood in the city, probably in the state. We’ve had some 800 to 900 apartments come online in the last few years.”