SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A second child younger than 10 years old has died after contracting the coronavirus in South Dakota, health officials reported Tuesday.

The state Health Department said the child was from Minnehaha County, which includes Sioux Falls. COVID-19 was “the underlying factor,” department spokesman Daniel Bucheli said in an email to the Argus Leader. Bucheli said no further information would be made available.