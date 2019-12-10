2nd boat involved in fatal crash removed from lake bottom

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities on Tuesday removed from the bottom of Lake Winnipesaukee the second boat involved in a fatal crash involving two friends.

The boats collided near Bear Island on Nov. 9, killing James Hanson, 76, and Harold Lyons, 84. Both were experienced boaters. Hanson's wife, Carmella Hanson, 75, was seriously injured.

The Marine Patrol removed Lyons' boat from the lake bottom using airbags to float the hull to the surface. The hull was severely damaged. After it was brought to the surface it was towed away.

Marine Patrol boat accident reconstruction specialists will continue their investigation into the circumstance of the crash.

“It is our hope that retrieving this boat and the evidence related to it will help us provide answers for the Hanson and Lyons families.” Marine Patrol Sgt. Dave Ouellette said.