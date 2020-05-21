2nd fatal fire in Kentucky county under investigation

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the second fatal fire this week in Muhlenberg County.

Police were called to a home in Central City and found Brittany Michelle Dukes, 30, was inside when the fire broke out. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was reported early Wednesday. State police are continuing to investigate.

On Tuesday, a house fire in neighboring Greenville claimed the life of a woman and her 3-year-old daughter, state police said.

Kristina Y. Pyszka, 30, and her daughter were inside the residence when the fire started. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene, and the child was taken to a hospital but didn’t survive, police said.