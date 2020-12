SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a condemned inmate has died after decades on California's death row, officials said Tuesday.

Royce Lyn Scott, 62, had been on death row since 1997 for the Riverside County murder and sexual assault of 78-year-old Della Morris in her home, with the special circumstances of killing her while committing burglary, rape and sodomy.