BOSTON (AP) — A Bulgarian man has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to create counterfeit ATM cards that were then used to steal money from other people's bank accounts, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Anatoli Mitrev, 34, pleaded guilty in the so-called skimming scam to conspiracy to commit access device fraud in federal court on Monday, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston. He faces 8 1/2 years at sentencing scheduled for Oct. 19.