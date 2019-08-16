3 For Faith hosts lemonade stand to support Make a Wish Foundation
Published
-
3 For Faith will host a lemonade stand on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 11 Bristol Drive in Shelton. All proceeds will go to the Make a Wish Foundation.
Photo: Contributed Photo.
3 For Faith will host a lemonade stand on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 11 Bristol Drive in Shelton. All proceeds will go to the Make a Wish Foundation.
Photo: Contributed Photo.
3 For Faith will host a lemonade stand on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 11 Bristol Drive in Shelton. All proceeds will go to the Make a Wish Foundation.
Photo: Contributed Photo.
3 For Faith will host a lemonade stand on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 11 Bristol Drive in Shelton. All proceeds will go to the Make a Wish Foundation.