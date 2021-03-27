3 Mississippi men sentenced for roles in pain fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced three Mississippi men who had ties to a more than $515 million in health care fraud involving high-priced compounded pain creams.
The Hattiesburg American reported that Ocean Springs businessmen Dempsey “Bryan” Levi, 51, and Jeffrey Rollins, 44, pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Wednesday sentenced Levi and Rollins to seven years in prison and ordered each to make restitution of more than $16.3 million. They were taken into custody immediately after the sentencing hearings.