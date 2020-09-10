3 Shelton school staffers, 1 school community member, out awaiting COVID test results

The exterior of Shelton High School is shown in this file photo. The exterior of Shelton High School is shown in this file photo. Photo: Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 3 Shelton school staffers, 1 school community member, out awaiting COVID test results 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Three district employees and a person described as a “member of the school community” are now in self quarantine after they either tested positive, exhibited symptoms of or were in contact with someone who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

Interim schools Superintendent Beth Smith said Wednesday that one high school staffer and two people who had been in contact with that person were awaiting test results in one incident. In an unrelated incident, she alerted the community Thursday to the fourth case.

On Thursday, Smith said no buildings are being closed and contact tracing is being performed relating to the school community member. The school district is working with state and local health officials, Smith said.

In the first incident, all three individuals were awaiting coronavirus test results.

School officially opened Tuesday for in-class learning for the first time since the pandemic hit the state six months ago.

Smith, in her email to parents and staff Wednesday, said the administration learned Monday “that a staff member at Shelton High School was exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19 and was in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“The administration immediately contacted the Naugatuck Valley Health Department and our COVID-19 liaison,” Smith wrote. “That staff member was told to stay home and seek COVID-19 PCR testing. Out of an abundance of caution, two other employees who were in contact with this person last Friday were told to stay home and be COVID-19 PCR tested.”

The same contact tracing is being done for the school community individual, she said.

Smith said “All procedures and protocol have been and will continue to be followed. In addition, we will continue to seek guidance from our state and local public health officials. Further action, including contract tracing, if necessary, will occur.”

Smith said th matter serves as a reminder that “despite the low transmission rates in Shelton, in the Valley and throughout Connecticut, COVID-19 is still present among us.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com