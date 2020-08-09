3 arrested following fights at pro-police rally in Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out a pro-police rally in Colorado, authorities said Sunday.

The “Back the Blue” rally began outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon. Counter-protesters also arrived, and the demonstrations devolved into “multiple physical disturbances,” Detective Erin Feit told The Denver Post.

Video footage of the conflict showed members of the pro-law enforcement crowd walking toward counter protesters in a neighborhood a few blocks away from the rally, the newspaper reported.

The pro-police demonstrators outnumbered the counter-protesters, and fights broke out as the two sides moved into a grassy area between houses , the video footage shows. It was not clear how the fights began, but the recording shows about a dozen people wrestling and fighting on the ground in the ditch.

The people arrested and cited were aligned with both the pro-police group and the counter-protesters, Feit said. Charging information was expected to be released Sunday afternoon.

She said an investigation into the fights is still ongoing, because some people left the scene before officers arrived. Witnesses who have video or other information on what happened were asked to contact the police.