LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Three men have been charged in the death of an 8-year-old Maryland boy who was struck by a stray bullet last month, police said.

Prince George’s County Police have charged Desmond Nkwocha, 21; Mark Nkwocha, 23; and George Shamman, 23, with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons-related charges. They’re charged in the death of Peyton John “PJ” Evans in Landover on Aug. 24.