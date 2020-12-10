3 charged with arson during downtown Minneapolis unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three men have been indicted on federal arson charges in connection with fires that were set inside the Target corporate headquarters building during unrest that followed rumors of an August police shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

The unrest began after a Black man who was a suspect in a homicide fatally shot himself as police were closing in. In the city still reeling from the May 25 death of George Floyd, rumors of a police shooting circulated and activists and demonstrators went downtown to protest, while authorities worked to quickly dispel the rumors.