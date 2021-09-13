3 contrasting candidates seek chancellery in German election GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press Sep. 13, 2021 Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 3:38 a.m.
1 of20 From left, Chancellor candidates Olaf Scholz (SPD), Annalena Baerbock (Green Party) and Armin Laschet (CDU) stand in the TV studio in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. With two weeks left before Germany’s national election, the three candidates for chancellorship are facing off Sunday in the second of three televised election debates. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP) Michael Kappeler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2020 file photo, German Finance Minister and chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, center, and the Social Democratic Party leaders Saskia Esken, right, und Norbert Walter-Borjans, left, attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany. Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country’s two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate for the top job. Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug.3, 2021 file photo Armin Laschet, top canditate of the German Christian Democrats for the federal elections, and Olaf Scholz, top canditate of the German Social Democrats, address the media during a press conference in Stolberg, Germany that was hit by heavy rain and floods. Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country’s two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate for the top job. Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term. (Marius Becker/Pool via AP, File) Marius Becker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2021 file photo, Olaf Scholz (SPD), his party's top candidate in the upcoming federal election, visits a public viewing of the SPD in the bar "Strandsalon" after the ARD election arena for the federal election in Lubbock, Germany .Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country’s two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate for the top job. Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP, File) Axel Heimken/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 FILE - In this June 12, 2021 file photo, Germany's Green Party co-chairwoman Annalena Baerbock delivers a speech after beeing nominated as the party's chancellor candidate during a party convention of the Green Party in Berlin, Germany. Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country’s two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate for the top job. Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2021 file photo, Annalena Baerbock, chancellor candidate and co-chairwoman of the Green party, gestures to Robert Habeck, co-chairman of the Greens, at the beginning of the Green party convention in Leipzig, Germany. Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country’s two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate for the top job. Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term. Jens Meyer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2021 file photo, the candidate for chancellor of the German Green party, Annalena Baerbock, speaks during an election campaign event in Halle near Leipzig, Germany. Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country’s two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate for the top job. Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP, File) Jan Woitas/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 FILE - In this Thursday June 24, 2021 file photo,German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, welcomes the top candidates for the upcoming national elections Annalena Baerbock, right, of the Green Party and Armin Laschet, center, of Christian Democratic Union's prior to a session of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany. Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country’s two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate for the top job. Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP, File) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, governor and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet takes part at the carnival procession in Cologne, Germany. Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country’s two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate for the top job. Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP, File) Rolf Vennenbernd/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 FILE - In this Thursday, April 27, 2017 file photo Christian Democrats chancellor candidate Armin Laschet and German chancellor Angela Merkel wave to supporters during a state election campaign in Oelde, Germany. Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country’s two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate for the top job. Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2021 file photo, Armin Laschet, CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor, stands on stage after his speech at the CSU party conference in Nuremberg, Germany. Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country’s two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate for the top job. Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP, File) Daniel Karmann/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2021 file photo, Armin Laschet, CDU chairman and the Union's top candidate for the Bundestag elections, presents the Union's "Agenda for a Secure Germany" at a press conference in Berlin. Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country’s two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate for the top job. Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP, File) Michael Kappeler/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 From left, Chancellor candidates Olaf Scholz (SPD), Annalena Baerbock (Green Party) and Armin Laschet (CDU) stand in the TV studio in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. With two weeks left before Germany’s national election, the three candidates for chancellorship are facing off Sunday in the second of three televised election debates. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP) Michael Kappeler/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country's two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn't seek a fifth four-year term. That set up the first election since West Germany's inaugural vote, in 1949, in which there is no incumbent seeking re-election.