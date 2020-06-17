3 injured after car drives into crowd of Portland protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man drove his car into a crowd of protesters early Wednesday morning in downtown Portland, Oregon, injuring three people.

Police say the 27-year-old male driver drove away “at a high rate of speed” but was tracked and arrested on suspicion of hit and run, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

Two people were taken from the scene by ambulance. Another was taken for treatment in a personal car. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the incident happened as protesters marched downtown as part of continuing protests in the city over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.