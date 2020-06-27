3 killed when cars spins out of control in I-75 work zone

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people were killed when the car they were traveling in spun out of control and rolled in the median of an Interstate 75 construction zone in southeastern Michigan, police said.

The car went out of control for unknown reasons Friday night in Erie Township, rolled, came to rest in a ramp and then was struck by a second vehicle, police told the Monroe News.

Two of the three victims were ejected from the car while the third remained inside, police said. The driver of the vehicle that collided with the victims’ car was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released.