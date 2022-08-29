3 of 12 rail unions announce tentative deal with 24% raises

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three of the 12 unions negotiating with the nation's biggest freight railroads have reached a tentative deal which will deliver 24% pay raises, in line with what a special presidential panel of arbitrators recommended earlier this month to resolve the stalemate before a strike could happen.
The tentative five-year deal announced Monday covers more than 15,000 members of the International Association of Machinists, the Transportation Communications Union and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen unions.