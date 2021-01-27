3 teens arrested in house fire that killed 5 from Senegal

DENVER (AP) — Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a house fire in Denver that killed five recent immigrants, including two children, from the West African nation of Senegal, police said Wednesday.

Chief Paul Pazen said the suspects, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held for investigation of charges including first-degree murder, burglary and assault. The evidence does not indicate that the crime was bias-motivated but police cannot release many details about what happened because of the ages of the suspects, Pazen said.