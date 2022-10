HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy died early Tuesday after a home caught fire in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis.

The fire was reported before 8 a.m. at a mobile home in High Ridge. The Jefferson County Sheriff's office said neighbors tried unsuccessfully to put the fire out before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters who went into the home found the victim, identified as Kaiden Strubberg.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The sheriff's office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.